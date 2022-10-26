Catalytic converter thefts rise by the thousands in Illinois

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More car thieves are taking a larger interest in an exhaust device that can be melted down and sold for its valuable metal.

“A few screws removed, and a quick yank and thieves are able to take your catalytic converter,” said Heather Paul with State Farm.

Thefts of a catalytic converter revved up a few years ago. In 2021, State Farm claims climbed to nearly 2,000 to the tune of $3.5 million. In the first eight months of this year, the insurance giant’s claim payouts reached $5.3 million.

“It can impact any vehicle whether that’s a car, truck, large vehicles like SUVs are easy to get underneath very quickly,” said Paul.

The converters manage the exhaust coming out of a vehicle, but it’s the precious metals inside the converters that attract thieves. They can sell those metals for a pretty penny, but even more troubling. According to Heather Paul with State Farm, supply issues mean it could take months before a car owner can get a replacement converter.

“Run anywhere up into the thousands of dollars to replace. Some of the newer cars of the catalytic converter system can run up to the range of 300-thousand dollars to replace,” said Craig Degutis the owner of Kar Kraft in Rockford.

Degutis reports a significant rise in thefts in our area. He thinks scrap yards should require IDs from people trying to sell the converters.

“Etch your license plate number into the catalytic converter. That way it’s identifiable if it turns up at one of the shops where they’re getting money. Turning them in,” said Deputy Dominic Barcellona with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s department.

To avoid thefts, police recommend parking in a well-lit area. You can also install motion security lights or talk to auto shop owners about a shield that makes your converter harder to remove.

One year since disappearance of Melissa Trumpy
