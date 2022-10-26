Beloit woman faces felony OWI charge

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A woman with a history of OWI convictions was arrested early Wednesday by Rock County Sheriff’s deputies.

Danielle Jester, 53, was stopped just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Sixth Street and Olympian Boulevard. According to deputies, Jester displayed signs of impairment and after investigation, was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.

This is Jester’s fourth arrest for OWI which is a felony.

She is scheduled for court at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26.

