10th annual Stroll on State to feature new twists on old classics
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In just four weeks, the city of Rockford will transform into a winter wonderland for the 10th year in a row.
Stroll on State celebrates a decade of winter magic this year, and from 2 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, thousands of guests can enjoy some new twists on this holiday classic community event.
NEW:
- 10 inflatable balloons, including six sponsored by the Hard Rock Casino Rockford, will step off at 2 p.m. on S. Main Street at Chestnut Street, then move north to State Street and east across the State Street Bridge. Spots along the route fill up fast!
- Block 5 Party in the 500 block of East State Street will feature warm fire pits, a DJ battle, shopping and dining and a view of the popular Fire & Ice display.
- Blitzen’s Ball, a character dance party for kids will take place inside the 4-story glass tower at Iconic Energy (formerly Rockford Register Star), 127 N Wyman St.
CLASSICS:
- The Dasher Dash 5k holiday-themed run/walk near Beattie Park starts at noon. Registration ends Nov. 24 and will not be available on the day of the festival.
- The lighting of the city Christmas tree will take place at 6 p.m. at the Main Stage at Main and Elm streets.
- Sky Lights Fireworks will launch at 8:30 p.m. from the Jefferson Street Bridge.
FUN:
- Outdoor Movie Land returns to Lot 4 next to Jimmy Johns and across from Capri Restaurant. A new Indoor Movie Land will also be held in Stewart Square. “The Grinch” will be shown at each location.
- The popular Hot Chocolate Express will be at two locations – in the Veterans Memorial Hall parking lot and next to the Outdoor Movie Land.
- Holiday Hot Rods Classic Car Show will offer a combination of classic and vintage cars decked out for the holidays in the parking lot behind CJ’s Bar & Grill, 115 N. Madison St. Prizes for best in class as well as best decorated vehicles. The deadline to register is November 23. Email carsandcoffeerockford@gmail.com to register.
- Ice Skating and street hockey by the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation at the BMO Center.
- S’mores stations, and Frozen in Time selfie stations will be positioned throughout Stroll on State. Tag photos on social media with #strollonstate10 and be entered into a drawing for a prize!
- Information on horse and wagon rides, holiday markets, Stroll on State radio play and more is available at https://www.gorockford.com/stroll-on-state/.
Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.