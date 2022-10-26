10th annual Stroll on State to feature new twists on old classics

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In just four weeks, the city of Rockford will transform into a winter wonderland for the 10th year in a row.

Stroll on State celebrates a decade of winter magic this year, and from 2 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, thousands of guests can enjoy some new twists on this holiday classic community event.

NEW:

10 inflatable balloons, including six sponsored by the Hard Rock Casino Rockford, will step off at 2 p.m. on S. Main Street at Chestnut Street, then move north to State Street and east across the State Street Bridge. Spots along the route fill up fast!

Block 5 Party in the 500 block of East State Street will feature warm fire pits, a DJ battle, shopping and dining and a view of the popular Fire & Ice display.

Blitzen’s Ball, a character dance party for kids will take place inside the 4-story glass tower at Iconic Energy (formerly Rockford Register Star), 127 N Wyman St.

CLASSICS:

The Dasher Dash 5k holiday-themed run/walk near Beattie Park starts at noon. Registration ends Nov. 24 and will not be available on the day of the festival.

The lighting of the city Christmas tree will take place at 6 p.m. at the Main Stage at Main and Elm streets.

Sky Lights Fireworks will launch at 8:30 p.m. from the Jefferson Street Bridge.

FUN:

Outdoor Movie Land returns to Lot 4 next to Jimmy Johns and across from Capri Restaurant. A new Indoor Movie Land will also be held in Stewart Square. “The Grinch” will be shown at each location.

The popular Hot Chocolate Express will be at two locations – in the Veterans Memorial Hall parking lot and next to the Outdoor Movie Land.

Holiday Hot Rods Classic Car Show will offer a combination of classic and vintage cars decked out for the holidays in the parking lot behind CJ’s Bar & Grill, 115 N. Madison St. Prizes for best in class as well as best decorated vehicles. The deadline to register is November 23. Email carsandcoffeerockford@gmail.com to register.

Ice Skating and street hockey by the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation at the BMO Center.

S’mores stations, and Frozen in Time selfie stations will be positioned throughout Stroll on State. Tag photos on social media with #strollonstate10 and be entered into a drawing for a prize!

Information on horse and wagon rides, holiday markets, Stroll on State radio play and more is available at https://www.gorockford.com/stroll-on-state/

