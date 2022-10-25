Wisconsin judge holds order in Waukesha Co. court; jury instructions underway

WAUKESHA, CO., Wis. (WIFR) - Judge Jennifer R. Dorow enforces strict order in the courtroom Tuesday while she instructs jury members of their duties.

In week three of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack trial, defendant Darrell Brooks Jr., challenges the judge, but this time from an adjacent courtroom. Brooks has shown a pattern throughout the trial of challenging everyone involved from prosecutors and witnesses, to bailiffs.

Brooks is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more on November 21, 2021 after allegedly driving through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wis.

Judge Dorow said in court Friday, that she expects jury instructions to take a significant amount of time because they consist of more than 64 charges which require thorough explanation.

The upset inside the courtroom has drawn the national attention of viewers who’ve committed to watching the trial both online and on live television.

Watch the Tuesday live stream of the Waukesha parade attack trial below:

