Warm spell over for now, but milder times in view

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When the record book closes on Tuesday, the day will have gone down as being an unseasonably mild one. However, anyone who took so much as a step outside would register a dispute.

The high temperature of 66° in Rockford occurred right around the midnight hour, though temperatures have been crashing ever since. During the daytime hours, temperatures had fallen into the 40s and 50s, some 25° to 30° colder than the same time Monday.

Highs on Tuesday were recorded right at or shortly after midnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A cold, wind-driven rain didn’t do us any favors whatsoever. As of early Tuesday evening, about a half inch of rain had fallen over much of the Stateline. While it gave the day a rather miserable feel, the rainfall is welcome here, given the recent dry spell we’ve endured of late. In fact, more than three quarters of Illinois is considered to be in some state of drought, including a small chunk of the Stateline.

Light showers are to continue Tuesday evening, though on a more scattered basis. The current expectation is that rain should come to an end shortly after midnight.

While clouds may linger early in the day Wednesday, sunshine is to quickly emerge, and will dominate for the vast majority of the day. A somewhat chilly northwesterly wind will blow, however, which should keep temperatures in the upper 50s. While cooler, that’s right where we should be this time of year.

Sunshine is again expected Thursday, though a few clouds are to be around from time to time, which may limit temperatures ever so slightly once again. Still, we’re to expect seasonable readings in the upper 50s.

Another gush of milder air is on tap to return to the area beginning on Friday and lasting through at least the weekend, and likely beyond. Temperatures are to reach the middle 60s Friday, upper 60s Saturday, and middle 60s Sunday. Our only rain chance over the next five days doesn’t appear until Sunday night.

Unseasonably mild conditions are likely to continue on what’s to be a dry Halloween, and all signs point to temperatures reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s for each of November’s first three days.

