Warm, dry pattern to end imminently
Cooler, but seasonable air on tap
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline’s been treated to quite an exceptional period of weather over the past several days.
Though we’re more than two-thirds of the way through October, it’s felt more like late summer of late. Temperatures Monday topped out in the lower to middle 70s yet again, extending our streak of 70°+ days to four in a row.
More impressively, it’s four days in a row with a 75°+ high in the City of Rockford. In recorded history dating back to 1905, just twice before have we experienced such a stretch this late in the season!
We’re about to head back to reality, though, as cooler, wetter times are ahead of us. Rain’s been slowly inching closer to our area Monday evening, and is to arrive before midnight.
Though rain won’t be without interruption, we’re to expect rather steady showers for the remainder of the overnight hours Monday and the early morning hours of Tuesday.
Unfortunately, for as nice as the past several days have been here, our Tuesday is to be nearly a total opposite. Rain’s likely to fall for much of the day, and it’s to be heavy at times. While severe weather is not anticipated, a few rumbles of thunder are also possible.
Furthermore, it’s to be a cold, wind-driven rain that falls for much of the day. While temperatures will top out in the middle 60s early on in the day Tuesday, a strong northerly breeze will lock in, sending temperatures tumbling into the 50s by the mid-morning hours, and temperatures aren’t to recover at all from there.
Showers are to continue for much of the evening Tuesday, though dry hours are increasingly likely as time goes by. Eventually, by the midnight hour, or very shortly thereafter, rain is to wrap up once and for all.
When all is said and done, expect many of us to end up with an inch or more of rainfall in total. Some spots may even approach 2 to 3 inches of rainfall, though that may be a bit more of a longshot.
While we may hold on to a few clouds early on in the day Wednesday, sunshine is to take over quickly as the day progresses. Despite the presence of extensive sunshine, temperatures are to struggle quite a bit during the day thanks to northwesterly winds. Still, it’s reasonable to expect temperatures to remain around 60°, which is right on par with where we should be this time of year.
Thursday’s to feature a good amount of sunshine and just some fair weather cloudiness. Again, expect temperatures to reach seasonable upper 50s to near 60°.
Another gush of milder air arrives by week’s end, and could very well stick around through the end of October. Friday and Saturday are both to see highs in the middle 60s, and all signs point toward temperatures remaining in the middle to perhaps even upper 60s though November’s first two days.
