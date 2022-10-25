Warm, dry pattern to end imminently

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline’s been treated to quite an exceptional period of weather over the past several days.

Though we’re more than two-thirds of the way through October, it’s felt more like late summer of late. Temperatures Monday topped out in the lower to middle 70s yet again, extending our streak of 70°+ days to four in a row.

Despite the cloudiness, it was another very warm day in the Stateline Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

More impressively, it’s four days in a row with a 75°+ high in the City of Rockford. In recorded history dating back to 1905, just twice before have we experienced such a stretch this late in the season!

Only twice before have we strung together four straight days at or above 75° this late in the season. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’re about to head back to reality, though, as cooler, wetter times are ahead of us. Rain’s been slowly inching closer to our area Monday evening, and is to arrive before midnight.

Rain currently covers much of Iowa and Missouri, and is heading our way. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain is to begin over most of the area by late Monday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Though rain won’t be without interruption, we’re to expect rather steady showers for the remainder of the overnight hours Monday and the early morning hours of Tuesday.

Breaks in the rainfall are a decent bet to occur overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain is to fill back in early Tuesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Unfortunately, for as nice as the past several days have been here, our Tuesday is to be nearly a total opposite. Rain’s likely to fall for much of the day, and it’s to be heavy at times. While severe weather is not anticipated, a few rumbles of thunder are also possible.

Rain is to fill back in early Tuesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers are likely for much of Tuesday, and a few downpours are a good bet. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and even a few thunderstorms are possible late Tuesday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Furthermore, it’s to be a cold, wind-driven rain that falls for much of the day. While temperatures will top out in the middle 60s early on in the day Tuesday, a strong northerly breeze will lock in, sending temperatures tumbling into the 50s by the mid-morning hours, and temperatures aren’t to recover at all from there.

We'll top out in the 60s Tuesday morning, but temperatures will crash in the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers are to continue for much of the evening Tuesday, though dry hours are increasingly likely as time goes by. Eventually, by the midnight hour, or very shortly thereafter, rain is to wrap up once and for all.

Showers should be winding down as we get closer to midnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

When all is said and done, expect many of us to end up with an inch or more of rainfall in total. Some spots may even approach 2 to 3 inches of rainfall, though that may be a bit more of a longshot.

Most of the Stateline can expect in excess of an inch of rain to come down over the next 24 hours. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While we may hold on to a few clouds early on in the day Wednesday, sunshine is to take over quickly as the day progresses. Despite the presence of extensive sunshine, temperatures are to struggle quite a bit during the day thanks to northwesterly winds. Still, it’s reasonable to expect temperatures to remain around 60°, which is right on par with where we should be this time of year.

Clouds are to stick around very early Wednesday morning, though clearing isn't far away. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine is to dominate Wednesday, at long last. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunny skies are likely Wednesday with seasonable temperatures. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thursday’s to feature a good amount of sunshine and just some fair weather cloudiness. Again, expect temperatures to reach seasonable upper 50s to near 60°.

Temperatures Thursday will remain near late October normal levels. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another gush of milder air arrives by week’s end, and could very well stick around through the end of October. Friday and Saturday are both to see highs in the middle 60s, and all signs point toward temperatures remaining in the middle to perhaps even upper 60s though November’s first two days.

Friday is to begin a modestly milder trend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures Saturday will head well into the 60s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

