Rockford native James Robinson traded to New York Jets

(WIFR) - Rockford Lutheran graduate James Robinson has been traded to the New York Jets by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network, he tweeted just before 6:45 p.m. Monday saying the Jets will acquire Robinson to help replace injured running back Breece Hall who is expected to miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

The Jaguars will be getting a draft pick compensation for the trade. It’s a conditional sixth-round pick that can become a fifth-round pick if Robinson meets certain incentives.

Sources: The #Jets are making a big trade, acquiring #Jaguars RB James Robinson to help replaced injured RB Breece Hall. Draft pick compensation is going back to the Jags. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 24, 2022

So far this season Robinson has 81 carries for 340 yards and three touchdowns, plus nine catches for 46 yards and one touchdown.

