Rockford native James Robinson traded to New York Jets

(WIFR)
By 23 Sports Ticket
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIFR) - Rockford Lutheran graduate James Robinson has been traded to the New York Jets by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network, he tweeted just before 6:45 p.m. Monday saying the Jets will acquire Robinson to help replace injured running back Breece Hall who is expected to miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

The Jaguars will be getting a draft pick compensation for the trade. It’s a conditional sixth-round pick that can become a fifth-round pick if Robinson meets certain incentives.

So far this season Robinson has 81 carries for 340 yards and three touchdowns, plus nine catches for 46 yards and one touchdown.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is being detoured around the accident while investigators are on the scene.
Two hurt in crash near Guilford and N. Alpine Road in Rockford
Shooting
Police: Man shot on Johnston Avenue in Rockford
Photo of the sign
Rockford panhandler sign update, homeless people on the rise
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
Courtesy: Images captured by parker2news
Massive barn fire in Lindenwood

Latest News

IceHogs take on Chicago in new look BMO Center for 2022-23 home opener
IceHogs take on Chicago in new look BMO Center for 2022-23 home opener
Illinois High School Association
Playoff field set for I8FA and IHSA football playoffs
IceHogs take on Chicago in new look BMO Center for 2022-23 home opener
IceHogs take on Chicago in new look BMO Center for 2022-23 home opener
Watch the Football Frenzy every Friday night during high school football season on the 23 News...
Football Frenzy Week 9 Recap