SEWARD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rescue crews worked to save a man found unconscious in a grain elevator at ADM Grain in Seward. The call came in around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

According to fire officials, the rescue team performed CPR on the man. Details are limited at this time.

Authorities say a man is unconscious in a grain elevator. (WIFR)

