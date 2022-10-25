Oregon Track Coach selected as 2023 ITCCCA Hall of Fame Inductee

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Longtime Oregon High School Track and Field Coach Jim Spratt has been voted into the Illinois Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Spratt will be one of nine inductees in the class of 2023 and the ceremony is set for January 7, 2023.

The BNC coach has been a Track and Field Coach for 30 years and has spent the past 20 years with OHS. In his time at Oregon, Spratt’s boys teams have won 15 Sectional titles, a pair of fourth-place State finishes, and a 2009 Class A State title.

On the individual side, the Hawks have won five individual titles and two relay state titles in Spratt’s time. The Oregon coach has also earned two ITCCCA Class A Track & Field Coach-of-the-Year awards.

The new inductee will join a long list of Stateline coaches in the ITCCCA’s Hall of Fame. The current list includes:

-Joe and Janet Erb (Winnebago, 2021)

-Pete Brown (Lena-Winslow, 2020)

-Troy Yunk (Belvidere North, 2015)

-Skip Leden (Auburn/Guilford, 2011)

-Charles Wallin (East, 2008)

-Richard Lawton (Dixon, 2005)

-Roger Schmidt (Winnebago, 2003)

-Roger Fredrickson (Winnebago, 1999)

-Art Carlson (Oregon, 1999)

-Dan Salvi (East, 1987)

