One killed in Boone County car crash

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead following a crash that occurred Monday night near Cherry Valley.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 8:15 p.m. on October 24 and deputies responded to the 4100 block of Cherry Valley Road.

Preliminary investigations show a car was traveling west on Cherry Valley Road west of Rosetter Road and was stopped on the road. The car may have been disabled and the driver was outside of it. Another car was traveling west and then hit the disabled car and the driver.

The driver of the stopped car, a man in his late 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second car was not injured.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. His identity is not being released at this time.

