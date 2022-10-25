Jury to deliberate after closing arguments in Waukesha Christmas parade trial

WAUKESHA, CO., Wis. (WIFR) - “This year, I have been called a lot of things. To be fair, I am a lot of things. A murderer is not one of them,” Darrell Brooks Jr. said in his closing argument Tuesday to the jury.

In week three of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack trial, the defendant challenged not just the judge, but the idea that he intentionally killed six people and injured more than 60 others on November 21, 2020.

Judge Jennifer Dorow noted in court Tuesday that although Brooks showed a pattern throughout the trial of challenging the court’s authority and rulings, he still had the right to choose to participate in the proceedings.

Prosecutors did not let Brook’s disruptions distract from their closing argument.

“We don’t have a client at our table, but rest assured, we do represent someone,” Waukesha district attorney Susan Opper said to the jury Tuesday. “We represent the people of the state of Wisconsin.”

Opper outlined each of the 74 charges against Darrell Brooks Jr., including names of the individuals killed during the parade attack.

Tear-filled faces lined the courtroom as both spectators and jury members watched video footage of the Waukesha Christmas parade played by the prosecution. Brooks, who watched the prosecution’s closing from an adjacent courtroom, objected multiple times, and although his objections were noted, most were denied.

“There are 68 victims in the case, folks, that’s not an accident,” Opper said to the jury.

The weeks-long upset inside the courtroom has drawn the national attention of viewers who’ve committed to watching the trial both online and on live television.

