Jury to deliberate after closing arguments in Waukesha Christmas parade trial

Waukesha state's attorney Susan Opper showed jury members the route Darrell Brooks Jr. drove...
Waukesha state's attorney Susan Opper showed jury members the route Darrell Brooks Jr. drove November 21. 2021 which killed six people and injured more than 60 others.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, CO., Wis. (WIFR) - “This year, I have been called a lot of things. To be fair, I am a lot of things. A murderer is not one of them,” Darrell Brooks Jr. said in his closing argument Tuesday to the jury.

In week three of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack trial, the defendant challenged not just the judge, but the idea that he intentionally killed six people and injured more than 60 others on November 21, 2020.

Judge Jennifer Dorow noted in court Tuesday that although Brooks showed a pattern throughout the trial of challenging the court’s authority and rulings, he still had the right to choose to participate in the proceedings.

Prosecutors did not let Brook’s disruptions distract from their closing argument.

“We don’t have a client at our table, but rest assured, we do represent someone,” Waukesha district attorney Susan Opper said to the jury Tuesday. “We represent the people of the state of Wisconsin.”

Opper outlined each of the 74 charges against Darrell Brooks Jr., including names of the individuals killed during the parade attack.

Tear-filled faces lined the courtroom as both spectators and jury members watched video footage of the Waukesha Christmas parade played by the prosecution. Brooks, who watched the prosecution’s closing from an adjacent courtroom, objected multiple times, and although his objections were noted, most were denied.

“There are 68 victims in the case, folks, that’s not an accident,” Opper said to the jury.

The weeks-long upset inside the courtroom has drawn the national attention of viewers who’ve committed to watching the trial both online and on live television.

Watch the Tuesday live stream of the Waukesha parade attack trial below:

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First crews on scene determined the man was in cardiac arrest and attempted life-saving...
Winnebago man dies at grain bin facility in Seward
Photo courtesy of Ethan Rosuck
Police: 17-year-old hit by car in Machesney Park
Traffic is being detoured around the accident while investigators are on the scene.
Two hurt in crash near Guilford and N. Alpine Road in Rockford
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
Courtesy: Images captured by parker2news
Massive barn fire in Lindenwood

Latest News

A police pursuit ends with a man being tased and his backpack full of gasoline bursting into...
VIDEO: Backpack bursts into flames during chase between motorcyclist, police
To combat a deforestation crisis, officials will plant 1.2 billion trees on U.S. soil in the...
US to reforest the country with 1 billion trees
Man killed in rural Cherry Valley car crash
A police commissioner says a car crash that killed four teenagers in New York may have been...
4 teens killed in crash possibly linked to TikTok car-theft challenge, authorities say
A police pursuit ends with a man being tased and his backpack full of gasoline bursting into...
VIDEO: Backpack bursts into flames during pursuit between motorcyclist, police