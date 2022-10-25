Petition to bring back original Hammy surpasses 1,500 signatures

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly 72 hours after the Rockford IceHogs introduced a new look for the team mascot known as “Hammy,” fans took to Change.org in protest.

So far, the petition started by Lukas Burkon “Bring our old Hammy back” has more than 1,600 signatures.

For years, Hammy the Hog brandished a full-figured, approachable look that fans came to know and love. The new “Hammy” is significantly slimmer and boasts new facial features which, some fans say, are not easy on the eyes. This is part of a campaign with Peak Fitness to get hammy into shape before the start of the season.

The IceHogs revealed Hammy’s new look during their season home opener Saturday against the Chicago Wolves.

Immediately after, social media timelines and reels of local hockey fans were flooded with question marks about the hog’s new appearance.

Burkon says he loves going to games every season with his kids and noticed the vibe was off when Hammy was introduced to the home crowd.

“There was a lot of disappointment in their eyes and there was a lot of disappointment in the whole arena. Seeing comments on Facebook and everywhere else, I figure maybe unifying the voice and putting a petition might make a difference.”

“I love the concept of him doing the workout, getting into better shape. It’s his helmet. It’s his facial features. It’s not keen to what the Icehog was what the Icehog is,” says Jeremy Hammond, who also signed the petition.

We did reach out to the Rockford Icehogs to comment but didn’t give one at this time.

Tell us what you think! Should the IceHogs reinstate the costume of the old mascot, or do you like the look of the fit, new Hammy?

