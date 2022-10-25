Death investigation underway after man found unconscious in Seward

SEWARD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man found unconscious in a Seward grain elevator Tuesday morning has died, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department.

No information on the man’s identity has been released at this time due to the open investigation.

The Winnebago County Coroner confirmed with 23 News that they were called to the scene Tuesday after emergency crews fought to rescue an unconscious man trapped in a grain elevator.

Rescue teams were called around 8 a.m. Tuesday to ADM Grain in Seward, Ill.

According to fire officials, the rescue team performed CPR on the man.

Authorities say a man is unconscious in a grain elevator. (WIFR)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.