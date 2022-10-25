Costly winter expected: How to stay energy efficient

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As inflation drives up prices on so many items, gas companies say customers should prepare for an expensive winter.

While it’s hard to predict what kind of winter is ahead, consumer experts want you to pause before turning up the heat. Consider ways to stay warm while keeping your bills low.

“Going to be a very difficult and expensive winter for a lot of Illinois consumers. People could be paying hundreds of dollars more to heat their homes this winter compared to last unfortunately,” said Jim Chislen, the spokesperson for Citizens Utility Board, also known as CUB.

Heating bills for homeowners are expected to jump 28% this winter, according to analysts. We could even see those increased costs in a matter of weeks. To ease that burden, experts suggest waiting until your home’s inside temperature reaches 64-degrees, before turning on your furnace.

“We recommend that everyone, right now, make their homes more energy efficient and that you practice energy efficiency throughout the winter,” said Chislen.

He says the war between Russia and Ukraine is the reason behind the increased demand and low supply. He recommends focusing on energy efficiency, sealing your doors and windows, get the furnace checked and don’t cover any vents in your home.

“People when they are home and awake they set their thermostat at 68°. When you’re asleep or awake, knock it down a few degree’s,” he said.

“Open up your curtains and blinds and drapes during the day time and let that natural sun light in to warm your home,” said Jennifer Golz, a spokesperson for NICOR.

Golz says to also close those blinds at night to prevent the winter chill from sneaking in. Experts also urge us to be alert to scammers offering a cheaper product.

“People should be aware of rip offs. Pedaled door to door, pedaled over the phone, or via mail if a deal seems to good to be true it probably is,” she said.

