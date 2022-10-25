Coroner: Man found unconscious at Seward grain elevator died of heart attack

SEWARD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 63-year-old man found unconscious at a Seward grain elevator Tuesday morning died of a heart attack, according to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time while authorities notify the family. A formal autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, October 26.

Preliminary reports claim the man was found just early Tuesday lying unconscious on a walkway of the grain elevator by another employee. When first arriving units gained access to the man, they discovered he was in cardiac arrest.

The Winnebago County Coroner confirmed with 23 News that they were called to the scene Tuesday after emergency crews fought to resuscitate the man.

An employee of ADM Grain Company in Seward, the 63-year-old was initially reported to be trapped inside the grain elevator. It was later confirmed that was not the case.

Authorities say a man is unconscious in a grain elevator. (WIFR)

