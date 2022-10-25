Coroner called to scene of man trapped in Seward grain elevator

SEWARD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Coroner confirmed with 23 News that they were called to the scene Tuesday in Seward after emergency crews fought to rescue an unconscious man trapped in a grain elevator.

Rescue teams were called around 8 a.m. Tuesday to ADM Grain in Seward.

According to fire officials, the rescue team performed CPR on the man.

Authorities say a man is unconscious in a grain elevator. (WIFR)

