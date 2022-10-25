Coroner called to scene of man trapped in Seward grain elevator
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SEWARD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Coroner confirmed with 23 News that they were called to the scene Tuesday in Seward after emergency crews fought to rescue an unconscious man trapped in a grain elevator.
Rescue teams were called around 8 a.m. Tuesday to ADM Grain in Seward.
According to fire officials, the rescue team performed CPR on the man.
