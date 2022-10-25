Comedian Bert Kreischer to bring ‘Tops Off World Tour’ to BMO Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Did somebody order a party in Rockford?

Comedian Bert Kreischer is set to deliver with his “Tops Off World Tour” at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 26, 2023, in the freshly renamed BMO Center.

Pre-sale tickets will be available at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 27, while tickets for the general public go on-sale at 10 a.m. Friday, October 28 at Ticketmaster.com, by calling 815-968-5222, or in person at the BMO Harris Bank Center box office.

Kreischer, nicknamed “The Machine”, is currently touring America with his “The Berty Boy” show.

The stand-up comedian, podcaster, reality television host and actor was featured in a 1997 article in Rolling Stone as “the top partyer at the Number One Party School in the country” while attending Florida State University. The article would go on to inspire the 2002 film “National Lampoon’s Van Wilder.”

Kreischer is also known for his host of television series, namely “Hurt Bert” on FX, and “Bert the Conqueror” and “Trip Flip” on the Travel Channel.

