49-year-old man killed in Boone County car crash

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 49-year old man is dead following a crash Monday night near Cherry Valley.

Joseph Nunez of Rockford was pronounced dead at the scene after his vehicle became disabled and another car crashed into his.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 8:15 p.m. on October 24 and deputies responded to the 4100 block of Cherry Valley Road.

Preliminary investigations show a car was traveling west on Cherry Valley Road west of Rosetter Road and was stopped on the road. The car may have been disabled and the driver was outside of it. Another car was traveling west and then hit the disabled car and the driver.

The driver of the second car was not injured.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

