Winnebago County candidates speak with Rockfordians on voting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - They’re looking to pull off an election day win in Winnebago County. Local candidates from both parties get what could be their final opportunity to go face-to-face with those that will decide their fate in the November elections.

In just three weeks, community members will be headed to the polls for election day. Rockford’s League of Women Voters and the NAACP merged forces to give Winnebago County candidates the opportunity to share their policies.

Judy Schultz is not only a voter but a member of the League of Women Voters. She says it is essential people take time out of their day to vote and the LWV organization’s goal is to help people with the voting process. That is why today’s meet and greet was so important.

“I split my vote often and I may do that again this election. I look at the candidate and not so much the party,” said Schultz.

Schultz believes listening to candidates policies and discovering if they align with her values is how everyone should pick a candidate to vote for. A total of 14 candidates attended the event and shared why they feel they are the best pick for the job.

“I don’t like the ads that are on T.V. where they’re attacking the other person. It doesn’t tell me anything about what they believe and what they want to accomplish,” she said.

Many candidates say their goal is to make significant impacts on the Rockford region and they just want to be a voice for the community.

“I bring something to the table that politics has kind of left out and it’s a voice for the people. Not just for certain groups but to people as a whole,” said Bert Gerl, the Republican 15th District board member and candidate, “I think people have really felt left out because they don’t have a voice in politics anymore. And I think I’m that voice.”

“When I look at our local politicians many of them are decent, honorable people but we don’t need group think. We need people with different perspectives and different ideas. People who can cooperate and get along for the betterment of everybody,” said Chris Scrol the Democratic 15th District candidate.

LWV co-president Sue Theden says only 17% of eligible voters actually voted during the primaries and more voters are need to make a difference.

Election day is Tuesday November 8th. Anyone who wants to learn more about the candidates you can visit the League of Women Voter’s website or contact the County Clerk.

