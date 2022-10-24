Two-vehicle crash at Guilford and Alpine Road in Rockford

Both north and southbound traffic is being diverted.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask the public to avoid both lanes in the area of Guilford Road and Alpine Road while crews investigate a two-vehicle crash.

First responders arrived just after noon Monday to help with the crash.

No word on if there are any injuries at this time.

Anyone traveling on Guilford Road headed towards Alpine Road should use alternate routes until the roadway is clear.

