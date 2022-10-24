Two-vehicle crash at Guilford and Alpine Road in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask the public to avoid both lanes in the area of Guilford Road and Alpine Road while crews investigate a two-vehicle crash.

First responders arrived just after noon Monday to help with the crash.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Traffic crash in the 1100 block of N Alpine (southbound lanes). Please find an alternate route as we investigate. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) October 24, 2022

No word on if there are any injuries at this time.

Anyone traveling on Guilford Road headed towards Alpine Road should use alternate routes until the roadway is clear.

