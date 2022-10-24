Two hurt in crash near Guilford and N. Alpine Road in Rockford

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least two people were hospitalized Monday after a severe crash in Rockford.

No updates have been released on either person’s condition, but roadways are clear in both directions.

Police asked the public to avoid both lanes in the area of Guilford Road and Alpine Road while crews investigated the incident

First responders arrived just after noon Monday for aid.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
Police: Man shot on Johnston Avenue in Rockford
Photo of the sign
Rockford panhandler sign update, homeless people on the rise
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office
Winnebago Co. sheriff’s appearance in political ad questioned
Courtesy: Images captured by parker2news
Massive barn fire in Lindenwood

Latest News

Two hurt in crash near Guilford and North Alpine Road in Rockford
Two hurt in crash near Guilford and North Alpine Road in Rockford
Ethan's Noon Monday Forecast -- 10/24/2022
AVOID THE AREA: Two vehicle crash on Alpine Road in Rockford
AVOID THE AREA: Two vehicles crash on Alpine Road in Rockford
Courtesy: Images captured by parker2news
Massive fire destroys Lindenwood barn Sunday night