Two hurt in crash near Guilford and N. Alpine Road in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least two people were hospitalized Monday after a severe crash in Rockford.

No updates have been released on either person’s condition, but roadways are clear in both directions.

Police asked the public to avoid both lanes in the area of Guilford Road and Alpine Road while crews investigated the incident

First responders arrived just after noon Monday for aid.

First responders arrived just after noon Monday for aid.

