Police: Teen hit by car in Machesney Park
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A male teen was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday after he was allegedly hit by a car.
Police arrived in the 8400 block of Elm Avenue in Machesney Park just after 6 p.m. Monday in response to the accident.
No further information is available.
This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.
