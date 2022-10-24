Police: Teen hit by car in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A male teen was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday after he was allegedly hit by a car.

Police arrived in the 8400 block of Elm Avenue in Machesney Park just after 6 p.m. Monday in response to the accident.

No further information is available.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

