Police: Teen hit by car in Machesney Park

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A male teen was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday after he was allegedly hit by a car.

Police arrived in the 8400 block of Elm Avenue in Machesney Park just after 6 p.m. Monday in response to the accident.

No further information is available.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

Traffic is being detoured around the accident while investigators are on the scene.
