Police: 17-year-old hit by car in Machesney Park

Photo courtesy of Ethan Rosuck
Photo courtesy of Ethan Rosuck(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized Monday after being hit by a car, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 5 p.m. Monday, deputies dispatched to the 8400 block of Elm Avenue in Machesney Park for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

The teen was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies say the boy was on his skateboard when he was struck, and the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene to cooperate with the investigation.

No information about the boy’s identity or condition has been released.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is being detoured around the accident while investigators are on the scene.
Two hurt in crash near Guilford and N. Alpine Road in Rockford
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
Courtesy: Images captured by parker2news
Massive barn fire in Lindenwood
FILE - Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was...
Mom says she hopes toddler alive as police search for body

Latest News

Authorities say a man is unconscious in a grain elevator.
Rescue teams on the scene of grain elevator rescue in Seward
Photo of thermostat
Costly winter expected: How to stay energy efficient
Town Hall meeting discussing Home Rule with city leaders and community
Freeport leaders discuss Home Rule at town hall
Cooler, but not cold temperatures are on the way.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 10/24/2022