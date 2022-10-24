Police: 17-year-old hit by car in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized Monday after being hit by a car, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 5 p.m. Monday, deputies dispatched to the 8400 block of Elm Avenue in Machesney Park for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

The teen was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies say the boy was on his skateboard when he was struck, and the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene to cooperate with the investigation.

No information about the boy’s identity or condition has been released.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.