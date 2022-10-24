One more warm day then soggy time with our next cold front

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A high of 80° on Saturday and a high of 77° on Sunday for a weekend at the end of October is pretty hard to beat if you were looking to spend time outside doing in-season fall activities. We’ll have one more warm day on Monday before we get back to reality with our next cold front that will drop temperatures.

We have an approaching warm front that will lift over the region overnight and that will come with a few showers for some. The current activity is out in Iowa that’s heading this way and will be here this evening continuing into the early overnight hours. Higher rainfall chances exist for areas north of Interstate 80 with the chances for precipitation dropping by Monday morning.

A few showers are possible for many hometowns tonight into the overnight. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We’re thinking there shouldn’t be any problems with your Monday morning commute as we should dry out before then. Monday calls for mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. It will also be breezy with continued southerly wind gusts of 25-30 miles per hour.

Monday will remain dry through the daytime with mostly cloudy to overcast skies. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Monday will be the warmest day of the week as highs in the mid-to-upper 70s are likely. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Then another round of rain will impact us ahead of a cold front Monday evening. Rain chances will ramp up from the southwest getting over northern Illinois Monday night into Tuesday morning. The front will move into the region toward Tuesday morning with most of the Stateline expected continuous rainfall Tuesday all day and into the evening. While I’m thinking a majority of the Stateline will miss out on the heaviest rainfall potential, I think a good soaking for many hometowns is likely of perhaps an inch in some spots. High temperatures Tuesday in the upper 60s will be early with falling temperatures during the day.

The daytime Monday will remain dry and mostly cloudy. Then the next front will bring more widespread rain Monday night. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Rain Monday night will continue into Tuesday morning and well into the day. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Tuesday will be the soggiest day with widespread showers for most of us. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Tuesday will be the wettest day with the heaviest rain falling south and east of Rockford. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The cold front will shift our winds to once again come out of the north northwest starting Tuesday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The heaviest rain Tuesday into early Wednesday will remain well east of here toward Chicago and northwestern Indiana from what we’re thinking. Some spots there could see 2″+ of rainfall. After Wednesday, things will be fairly quiet and seasonable. We’ll remain quiet each day with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s toward next weekend.

Rain will continue for areas east of the Stateline into early Wednesday but it'll be done for us by that time. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

After a cold front moves through into Tuesday morning, temperatures will crash and get back to near normal. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

