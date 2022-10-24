Offsite voting opens in Rockford ahead of Election Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Board of Elections on Monday announced the opening of an offsite voting location to give greater voting access to Rockford residents.

The site will open Monday through Friday from 9 to 5 p.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 412 N. Church St.

Early voting is also available Monday through Friday, 8 to 5 p.m. at the main office of the Rockford Board of Elections, located at 301 S. 6th St. in Rockford.

“The offsite voting location coupled with early voting at our offices on 6th Street allows for more access and fewer barriers for people to vote early. It’s a right of every registered voter and opening another location is our effort to make sure everyone who wants to cast a ballot can,” Executive Director Stacey Bixby said.

This is just one of the many options Illinois voters have to cast their ballots.

“Whether you vote early, by mail, or in person on election day, your vote is safe and secure,” Bixby said. “We look forward to serving the citizens of Rockford on this upcoming General Election Day.”

Early voting for the Nov. 8 General Election started Thursday, Sept. 29, statewide, and goes until Nov 7.

