Massive barn fire in Lindenwood

LINDENWOOD, Ill. (WIFR) - The small community of Lindenwood, just off I-39 in northern Ogle County, experienced a massive barn fire late Sunday night. Several area fire departments were called to the scene to help fight the fire in blustery conditions as the flames engulfed the barn. The damage is expected to be extensive and there has been no word on whether or not any animals were lost in the fire.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.