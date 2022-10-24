Last of warm stretch underway with prolonged rain coming soon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The clouds have returned ahead of the next cold front that will end our warm stretch and give us a soggy rain-filled period very soon. It will also drop temperatures back to closer territory where we should be for this time of the year.

High temperatures today will try and top out in the mid-70s with the breezy south winds continuing. With the approaching cold front, there could be a few higher wind gusts exceeding 30 miles per hour, too.

The front will continue its eastward track and will try to get into northwestern Illinois starting tonight. We’re watching the speed as it moves, too. With the front moving through tonight and into Tuesday morning, it will create wide showers. I’d say the timeframe of 8-9 p.m. toward the Mississippi River and in the hours after is when we’ll start to see the rain. For the region as a whole, most spots will have rain before midnight. Because we do have some moisture to work with in our atmosphere ahead of the front, heavy downpours are possible for some which could lead to ponding.

With the fall season underway and leaves falling from the trees, they do get stuck on storm drains at times. That isn’t good as localized flooding may be possible especially in areas with already poor drainage. So if you see leaves blocking a storm drain, clear those out before the rain starts. Luckily, our extended dry stretch will keep widespread flooding concerns to a minimum.

Showers will continue overnight and for the majority of Tuesday. The heavy downpour threat will also continue with many hometowns having a slightly higher rainfall potential than others. The exact trajectory of the frontal passage will determine who sees the most rain. We’re currently thinking that spots south toward Central Illinois and east toward Chicagoland have the higher rainfall potential.

When all is said and done, I think most spots will end up with around an inch or so of rain. Likely less rain will fall west of Rockford with more south and east as some hometowns there could upward of two inches. Tuesday’s high temperatures in the 60s will be early with falling temperatures through the day. Winds will also shift early to give us those north-to-northwest winds coming from Canada again.

Rain chances will gradually diminish Tuesday night and will be out of here completely by when we wake up Wednesday morning. The rain and cold front will leave behind more seasonable temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s Wednesday and beyond. It’ll also leave us dry for mostly sunny or partly cloudy skies in the forecast each day.

