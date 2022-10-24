AVOID THE AREA: Two vehicle crash on Alpine Road in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask the public to avoid both lanes in the 1100 block of Alpine Road while crews investigate a two-vehicle crash.

First responders arrived just after noon Monday to help with the crash. No word on if there are any injuries at this time.

Anyone traveling on Alpine Road should use alternate routes until the roadway is clear.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.