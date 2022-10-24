83-year-old Freeport woman killed in hit-and-run

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was hit and killed Saturday in a Freeport fitness center parking lot.

Mary Lamm, 83, died at FHN Saturday after being hit by a vehicle.

Police claim that just before 3 p.m. Saturday, they found Lamm in the parking lot of Fitness Lifestyles, 641 W. Stephenson St., suffering from life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the hit-and-run suspect and the vehicle have been identified, but no charges have been filed.

Authorities will not release details about the case while the investigation is still open.

Anyone with information on this incident can call the Freeport Police Department, 815-235-8222, or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPSNOW.

