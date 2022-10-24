75-year-old Dixon man faces aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - A 75-year-old Dixon man was arrested Monday after he was developed as a suspect in a sexual abuse case.

Gary Troxell was arrested in the 1300 block of Bonnie Avenue and held in the Lee County Law Enforcement Building and held in lieu of bond.

He faces two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and felony domestic battery.

Dixon police received a report of sexual abuse Monday and opened an investigation, identifying Troxell as a suspect.

The Dixon Police Department was assisted in this investigation by the Lee County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Shining Star Children’s Advocacy Center.

