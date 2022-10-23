Severson Dells educates community on nocturnal animals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Severson Dells Nature center invites families to learn there’s no reason to be afraid of the woods.

Families came out to the nature center to learn about nocturnal animals from none other than the characters dressed as them. Officials say the whole purpose behind the event is to de-mystify the creatures and break down negative myths some may associate them with.

Kids could speak with bats, coyotes, owls and more along the trail.

“It’s really cute to care for animals like butterflies and bunnies but our nocturnal animals whether their cute or a little bit spooky deserve the same care, and Severson Dells has resources if you ever encounter a place where you don’t want to be,” says Severson Dells educator Andrea Wallace noble.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.