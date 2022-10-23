Pumpkin pop-up carves out fun with kids

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock Valley Credit Union calls all ghouls and goblins to its third annual pumpkin pop-up in Loves Park.

Kids came out sporting their Halloween costumes, for a morning of fun. Filled with pumpkin carving, face painting, cookie decorating and even meet and greets with officers from the Loves Park Police Department.

Director of Community outreach for RVCU Ana Montoya, says there’s nothing better than getting to see families decked out in Halloween spirit.

“We are very community focused, and our families know that we are here for them. So, I think just getting the brand out and awareness that we are here. These build up momentums, we are all credit union, so we are really excited,” said Montoya.

Janesville police respond to multiple swatting calls

