Police: Man shot on Johnston Avenue in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police say a man was shot early Saturday morning in Rockford.

According to a tweet released just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday by Rockford Police, the shooting occurred in the 600 Block of N. Johnston Ave. Officers asked people to avoid the area as they investigated the incident.

Officers are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of N Johnston Ave. One adult male victim has been shot. Please avoid the area at this time. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) October 22, 2022

No further information has been released about the severity of the victim’s injuries.

Updates will come as we learn more.

