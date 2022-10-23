Police: Man shot on Johnston Avenue in Rockford
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police say a man was shot early Saturday morning in Rockford.
According to a tweet released just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday by Rockford Police, the shooting occurred in the 600 Block of N. Johnston Ave. Officers asked people to avoid the area as they investigated the incident.
Officers are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of N Johnston Ave. One adult male victim has been shot. Please avoid the area at this time.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) October 22, 2022
No further information has been released about the severity of the victim’s injuries.
Updates will come as we learn more.
