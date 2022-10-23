Police: Man shot on Johnston Avenue in Rockford

Shooting
Shooting(KWTX #1)
By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police say a man was shot early Saturday morning in Rockford.

According to a tweet released just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday by Rockford Police, the shooting occurred in the 600 Block of N. Johnston Ave. Officers asked people to avoid the area as they investigated the incident.

No further information has been released about the severity of the victim’s injuries.

Updates will come as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the sign
Rockford panhandler sign update, homeless people on the rise
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office
Winnebago Co. sheriff’s appearance in political ad questioned
According to police, there's a suspect in custody.
19-year-old woman stabbed in Janesville; suspect charged with attempted homicide
Music lovers shop for records
Music lovers gather for Rockford Record Crawl

Latest News

Lindenwood fire
Massive barn fire in Lindenwood
Photo of the meet and greet event
Winnebago County candidates speak with Rockfordians on voting
Photo of the event
Winnebago County candidate meet and greet
Ethan's Sunday Forecast -- 10/23/2022
Illinois High School Association
Playoff field set for I8FA and IHSA football playoffs