Music lovers gather for Rockford Record Crawl

Music lovers shop for records
Music lovers shop for records(Tim Braman)
By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s seventh annual Record Crawl had music enthusiasts running to stores for special deals.

From Toad Hall, to Culture Shock, collectors got to shop and even embark on a scavenger hunt for two golden records, with a unique surprise. The event featured giveaways, regional acts with DJ’s, and limited edition merchandise.

Culture Shock Owner Skyler Davis says Rockford has a unique crew of music lovers, this is just one way to celebrate that.

“But especially in Rockford, being a music loving city, there’s a plethora of new records and used records at the stores,” said Davis and “Culture Shock features a big genre of music, but we have a lot more than just records. We have t-shirts and locally made items, CD’s and cassettes. So it’s a lot of fun to find locally made items.”

Janesville police respond to multiple swatting calls

