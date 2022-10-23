Music lovers gather for Rockford Record Crawl

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s seventh annual Record Crawl had music enthusiasts running to stores for special deals.

From Toad Hall, to Culture Shock, collectors got to shop and even embark on a scavenger hunt for two golden records, with a unique surprise. The event featured giveaways, regional acts with DJ’s, and limited edition merchandise.

Culture Shock Owner Skyler Davis says Rockford has a unique crew of music lovers, this is just one way to celebrate that.

“But especially in Rockford, being a music loving city, there’s a plethora of new records and used records at the stores,” said Davis and “Culture Shock features a big genre of music, but we have a lot more than just records. We have t-shirts and locally made items, CD’s and cassettes. So it’s a lot of fun to find locally made items.”

