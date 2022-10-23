Midway Village Hallows Eve day of fun starts the trick-or-treating early

Midway Village All Hallows Eve
Midway Village All Hallows Eve(Tim Braman)
By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kids kick off their trick or treating this afternoon in Rockford’s Midway Village at the All Hallows Eve tradition.

More than two dozen Victorian village buildings were decorated for families and trick or treaters. Other activities include potato sack races, folk tales in the 1850′s barn and an epic costume contest. The event has gone on since 1987 but marketing director Luke Fredrickson says this year was record numbers.

“Were coming out of the pandemic, and people are really ready to get back to normal and start out the Halloween season here. I haven’t been here all that long, but from what I can tell were really having a great turnout,” said Fredrickson.

