Man shot on Johnston Avenue in Rockford

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police say a man was shot early Saturday morning in Rockford.

According to a tweet released just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday by Rockford Police, the shooting occurred in the 600 Block of N. Johnston Ave. Officers asked people to avoid the area as they investigated the incident.

No further information has been released about the severity of the victims’ injuries.

Updates will come as we learn more.

