Fever River Railroad holds open house to recruit new members

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Founded in 1965, the historic Fever River Railroad club in Freeport gives people the chance to wheel in for a look inside.

The Stephenson Society of model Train Men owns and operates Fever River and its members built a large, permanent-scale model railroad layout, featuring all eras including steam locomotives and diesel engines. Even a mini Culver’s and an apartment fire were included for visitors to see. President Ken Michaelis says the event went on track and hopes to see more people join them again to support their hard work tomorrow.

“it gives us a great reason to get out and share the hobby. This is like a party; we all get together on the same day. We do need to keep the club alive. But it takes membership to pay the electricity bill because we own the building,”

The organization will also host an open house Sunday from 10-4 at Fever River Railroad in Freeport.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.