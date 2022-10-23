Belvidere twins, Korean War Veterans celebrate 90th birthday

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere community celebrates the 90th birthdays of twin brothers who served in the Korean War.

Keith and Kenneth Bodey were born in Belvidere in 1932. Despite Kenneth’s move to Florida, they find themselves together for their 90th birthday along with dozens of friends, family and community members honoring their service.

“Wonderful. One of the best things in our life is to have everybody together,” says the Bodey twins.

Saturday afternoon wasn’t a typical birthday party for Keith and Kenneth Bodey. The twin brothers showed up at the Veterans of Foreign Wars building for a day full of surprises. Since Kenneth lives in Florida, seeing his family in Belvidere is rare. That’s why he says today, was the best gift he could ask for.

“His oldest son came up and shook my hand and I said who the hell are you? He said I’m your brother’s oldest son.”

Keith’s son Les and his wife Debbie Bodey planned this party for the twins after they put an ad in a local newspaper.

“Kind of overwhelmed about how many people are here right now. You’d think a person at 90 years old would not have a whole lot of friends left. But as you can see today, they’ve got a ton of friends,” says Les Bodey.

Keith and Kenneth also served in the Korean War: Keith was in the U.S. Air Force and Kenneth was in the U.S. Army.

“I’ve achieved everything in my life. I’ve got wonderful kids, grandkids, great grandkids. I’ve got 18 of them,” says Keith.

But there was one achievement they didn’t see coming. Members of the Belvidere VFW honored the Bodey’s with certificates from the national VFW with a Korean Ambassador for Peace Medal.

The Bodey family is overwhelmed by the turnout from the community. They hope to have another big birthday party soon.

“I told Keith if you see 100, we will do it all over again,” says Debbie.

Kenneth got his name from Kenneth Hood, the doctor who brought them into the world 90 years ago. Keith got his name when the doctor was reading a book with a guy named Keith.

Keith will celebrate his 68th anniversary with his wife in December. Kenneth recently just celebrated his 50th.

