80° in October which means a “second summer” weeks before November, heavy rainfall to come

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Temperatures reached 80° today with a slight breeze to keep us cool. This is the 18th October month that we have had 80° on or after the first of the month.

However, we are tracking activity coming from the West that could bring heavy rainfall by Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Dew points also warmed up a bit, reaching to 56° here in Rockford but stayed pretty cool north of us in southern Wisconsin. This makes it comfortable to be outside but also a bit drier. When the dew points are low, but the weather is warm, this can also raise red flags for fire.

Which are exactly what areas such as, La Salle, Galena and Davenport were experiencing until seven this evening. The Red Flag Warning is terminated and there is no more concern for possible wildfires in those areas.

We are expected to experience some heavy rainfall by Tuesday. Sunday looks gorgeous with it’s partly cloudy skies. The sun peeking through every now and then making for a beautiful football Sunday. Scattered showers for a couple hours once it reaches the late evening, but Monday is going to be a very cloudy day.

Scattered clouds but otherwise, very sunny and warm skies. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Scattered showers for a few hours through the night but nothing to be concerned with. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Heavy cloud coverage to be expected which could make for slightly impaired visibility. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

With the level of warmth, we will be experiencing there is possibility for patchy fog. Visibility may not be great on Monday and when nighttime rolls around, so will those rain clouds. Heavy rain will begin Monday night and make its way into Tuesday where it will continue on throughout the day.

Heavy rainfall to be expected throughout the day (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Rainfall to be expected the next five days and how Tuesday will be the heaviest day for rain. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

If you have plans on Monday or Tuesday prepare yourself with a raincoat, a jacket or even an umbrella.

Wednesday is expected to carry slight showers but nothing to ruin the day or be concerned with. Just enough to cool us down for the remainder of the work week and into the following weekend. Then, we will be out of our “second summer” and back to those normal looking Fall temperatures.

