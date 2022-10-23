80° in October which means a “second summer” weeks before November, heavy rainfall to come

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Temperatures reached 80° today with a slight breeze to keep us cool. This is the 18th October month that we have had 80° on or after the first of the month.

However, we are tracking activity coming from the West that could bring heavy rainfall by Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Dew points also warmed up a bit, reaching to 56° here in Rockford but stayed pretty cool north of us in southern Wisconsin. This makes it comfortable to be outside but also a bit drier. When the dew points are low, but the weather is warm, this can also raise red flags for fire.

Which are exactly what areas such as, La Salle, Galena and Davenport were experiencing until seven this evening. The Red Flag Warning is terminated and there is no more concern for possible wildfires in those areas.

We are expected to experience some heavy rainfall by Tuesday. Sunday looks gorgeous with it’s partly cloudy skies. The sun peeking through every now and then making for a beautiful football Sunday. Scattered showers for a couple hours once it reaches the late evening, but Monday is going to be a very cloudy day.

Scattered clouds but otherwise, very sunny and warm skies.
Scattered clouds but otherwise, very sunny and warm skies.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Scattered showers for a few hours through the night but nothing to be concerned with.
Scattered showers for a few hours through the night but nothing to be concerned with.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Heavy cloud coverage to be expected which could make for slightly impaired visibility.
Heavy cloud coverage to be expected which could make for slightly impaired visibility.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

With the level of warmth, we will be experiencing there is possibility for patchy fog. Visibility may not be great on Monday and when nighttime rolls around, so will those rain clouds. Heavy rain will begin Monday night and make its way into Tuesday where it will continue on throughout the day.

Heavy rainfall to be expected throughout the day
Heavy rainfall to be expected throughout the day(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Rainfall to be expected the next five days and how Tuesday will be the heaviest day for rain.
Rainfall to be expected the next five days and how Tuesday will be the heaviest day for rain.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

If you have plans on Monday or Tuesday prepare yourself with a raincoat, a jacket or even an umbrella.

Wednesday is expected to carry slight showers but nothing to ruin the day or be concerned with. Just enough to cool us down for the remainder of the work week and into the following weekend. Then, we will be out of our “second summer” and back to those normal looking Fall temperatures.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnebago County Sheriff's Office
Winnebago Co. sheriff’s appearance in political ad questioned
Photo of the sign
Rockford panhandler sign update, homeless people on the rise
Shane Bouma
Man gets life in prison for murdering Machesney Park woman
Rayloe Jackson, 46, of Maywood, Ill. was sentenced Thursday by a U.S. district judge in...
Illinois man gets more than 10 years for drug trafficking in Rockford
Janesville police respond to multiple swatting calls

Latest News

Saturday will be the warmest of the two weekend days with highs likely hitting or surpassing 80°.
Unseasonably warm weekend ahead with rain chances to open work week
Much Warmer
Warm Weekend Ahead
Highs near 80° (nearly 20° above normal) is looking increasingly likely for Saturday.
Gorgeous summer-like weekend on the horizon, rain chances follow
Warming for the Weekend
Warming for the Weekend