Unseasonably warm weekend ahead with rain chances to open work week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A beautiful and warm October weekend is on tap for the Stateline with abundant sunshine and southerly winds that will aid in getting our temperatures nearly 20° above normal. We do think that this stretch will be short-lived into next week as we’re already eying multiple areas of low pressure to bring rain chances and a temperature drop here.

Friday was noticeably on the breezy side with winds coming out of the south and gusting near 30 miles per hour. This changes our airflow as we now have a southwesterly flow that gave us widespread upper 70s and sunshine. After a seasonably mild night with overnight lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s, Saturday looks to be practically a spitting image of today minus even warmer temperatures.

Highs will likely hit the 80° mark with several spots likely surpassing that thanks to breezy southerly winds that will gust to near 30 miles per hour. We’ll also be under sunny skies so be sure to have the sunglasses handy. 80s this late in October and this late in the year are on the rarer side and should we hit that number, it’ll go into the Rockford weather history books.

Saturday will be the warmest of the two weekend days with highs likely hitting or surpassing 80°. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A breezy and sunny Saturday is on tap with southerly winds gusting to near 30 miles per hour. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

In any given October, Rockford normally sees two days of 80° or higher. We have come very close to hitting 80° this month, including today but it hasn’t occurred just yet. Going back through the records, there have only been 17 other Octobers in the history books where Rockford hit or surpassed 80° on or after October 21. If it occurs tomorrow, October 22 will be the 18th of such an occasion. But it won’t be the latest day of 80s ever as the latest one ever was back on November 1, 1933.

Should we hit 80° on Saturday, it'll definitely go in the record books. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The warmer conditions will continue Sunday with highs in the upper 70s looking likely. We’ll start off the day sunny but toward sunset, we’ll gradually increase in cloud cover ahead of our next weather maker. The first weather maker of the bunch will give us a chance for rain showers Sunday night and into early Monday morning. There is a chance an embedded thunderstorm or two could mix in especially Sunday overnight. These will be more isolated in nature with this round of rain nearly ending Monday morning.

Remaining in the upper 70s for Sunday with abundant sunshine before rain arrives late. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Sunday will be dry and sunny throughout the day with increasing clouds late. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Our next rain chances come late Sunday and into Monday morning with more chances Monday night and Tuesday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

While a few spotty showers are possible throughout the daytime Monday, the daytime should be mainly dry with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s around here.

Our next rain chances come late Sunday and into Monday morning with more chances Monday night and Tuesday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Monday will also be mild with continued 70s as most of the daytime will remain dry before the cold front comes through here. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Another area of low pressure is expected to into here toward Tuesday but there is uncertainty on the exact timing and the track of this system. On our computer forecast models, some bring in rain Tuesday afternoon with some holding off until Tuesday night. But one thing that we’re more certain about here is later on Tuesday you go, that’s where the higher rain chances exist. Tuesday calls for highs in the upper 60s with dropping temperatures throughout the day and will be very dependent on when the cold front moves through.

We'll start to drop temperatures during the day Tuesday getting back to near normal for the rest of next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The rain from late Tuesday will also possibly continue into Wednesday and will come to an end hopefully by midday. Wednesday calls for highs in the upper 50s to near 60° with the trend continuing through the next few days into Halloween.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.