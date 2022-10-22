Skydiver dies after incident during high school football pregame show

Officials in Tennessee say a skydiver died after an incident occurred during a high school football pregame show. (Source: WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A skydiver has died after suffering injuries during a high school football pregame performance Friday night.

WVLT reports the skydiver was part of the pregame festivities for the Musket Bowl, an annual Washington County rivalry game between David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools.

According to Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd, the incident happened on the football field at David Crockett High School. It delayed the start of the game.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of the injured skydiver that has passed away,” Boyd said. “We ask that everyone keep the family in their thoughts and prayers.”

No further immediate details were released regarding the situation.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnebago County Sheriff's Office
Winnebago Co. sheriff’s appearance in political ad questioned
Shane Bouma
Man gets life in prison for murdering Machesney Park woman
Rayloe Jackson, 46, of Maywood, Ill. was sentenced Thursday by a U.S. district judge in...
Illinois man gets more than 10 years for drug trafficking in Rockford
Janesville police respond to multiple swatting calls
Heffron, 83, faces up to seven years in prison with probation for criminal sexual abuse. There...
Former Rockford ice skating coach guilty of criminal sexual abuse

Latest News

During a pre-game performance, a skydiver was injured and died from his injuries, according to...
Skydiver dies during pregame show at high school football game
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testifies...
CDC director tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms
FILE - American mezzo-soprano Joanna Simon leaves St. Bartholomew's Church in New York,...
Joanna Simon, acclaimed singer, TV correspondent, dies at 85
A Tennessee fan says the Vols victory over Alabama caused her to go into labor.
Tennessee fan says win over Alabama caused her to go into labor
Crews responded to the scene where a single-engine plane crashed into a building, resulting in...
Plane crashes into New Hampshire building; all on board die