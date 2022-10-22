Football Frenzy Week 9 Recap

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The IHSA football regular is officially complete as teams across the Prairie State await their playoff pairings. Here are the results of week nine’s games.

NIC-10

Harlem 43, Belvidere 6

Guilford 14, Belvidere North 7

Boylan 41, Freeport 20

Hononegah 44, Auburn 12

Jefferson 38, East 32 (OT)

BNC

Byron 62, Rockford Christian 0

Dixon 49, Rock Falls 0

Genoa-Kingston 32, Stillman Valley 28

North Boone 46, Oregon 20

Lutheran 21, Winnebago 7

NUIC

Fulton 48, Dakota 26

Lena-Winslow 28, Forreston 14

Du-Pec 41, Stockton 12

Galena 67, West Carroll 0

8-Player

Hiawatha 56, Alden-Hebron 28

South Beloit 1, Parkview Christian Academy 0 (forfeit)

AFC 44, Christian Life 16 (Thursday)

West Central 68, Amboy 30

Additional Scores

Sycamore 28, Morris 0

Richmond-Burton 41, Rochelle 20

Kewanee 10, Newman Central 7

Sterling 63, United Township 33

