Football Frenzy Week 9 Recap
The Regular season is in the books for Illinois High School football
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The IHSA football regular is officially complete as teams across the Prairie State await their playoff pairings. Here are the results of week nine’s games.
NIC-10
Harlem 43, Belvidere 6
Guilford 14, Belvidere North 7
Boylan 41, Freeport 20
Hononegah 44, Auburn 12
Jefferson 38, East 32 (OT)
BNC
Byron 62, Rockford Christian 0
Dixon 49, Rock Falls 0
Genoa-Kingston 32, Stillman Valley 28
North Boone 46, Oregon 20
Lutheran 21, Winnebago 7
NUIC
Fulton 48, Dakota 26
Lena-Winslow 28, Forreston 14
Du-Pec 41, Stockton 12
Galena 67, West Carroll 0
8-Player
Hiawatha 56, Alden-Hebron 28
South Beloit 1, Parkview Christian Academy 0 (forfeit)
AFC 44, Christian Life 16 (Thursday)
West Central 68, Amboy 30
Additional Scores
Sycamore 28, Morris 0
Richmond-Burton 41, Rochelle 20
Kewanee 10, Newman Central 7
Sterling 63, United Township 33
Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.