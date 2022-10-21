Stephenson County Board votes against CNA pay increase

STEPHENSON COUNTY (WIFR) - A contested vocal and lengthy debate carries on well into the night. At stake: the wages of Certified Nursing Assistants at Freeport’s longest-running senior living center.

It took the board until almost 9:45 Thursday night to finally vote 11-10 against opting into a state program that would increase CNA wages by up to $6.50 an hour. Nurses at Walnut Acres currently start out making $15 an hour.

“I just hope the board sees that. We need our dedicated CNAs.”

Susanne White works in environmental services at Walnut Acres and collaborates with the CNAs there daily. White feels they deserve the up to $6.50 raise that the Stephenson County Board voted on late Thursday night.

“It would be beneficial because it would keep the staff, we have especially with our dementia patients to see the same familiar faces that are there.”

Dale Diddens is one of the board members who previously voted against the raise. He says he wouldn’t mind giving CNAs a bump up in pay, but the board needs to treat all county workers the same.

“By singling out this group isn’t fair to the people on the road crews, the police officers, the county courthouse so we have to keep it equitable.”

Nursing Committee Chair Casey Anthony says keeping the CNAs on staff is vital because they treat residents like family and denying them a raise could force them to look somewhere else.

“Having someone there exponentially increases the quality of care that they’re receiving.”

Anthony says there’s a reason the community has been vocal on this issue.

“Our dementia residents know who’s there daily. Even if they don’t remember who they are they know who is there to take care of them,” says White.

Thursday evening’s vote impacts about 20 CNAs who work with more than 50 patients at Walnut Acres.

Anthony says the vote not opting into the program could mean bringing in travel agencies, which would cost the county almost $70,000 more than if they opted into the program.

