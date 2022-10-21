Rockford School Board names new representitive

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford School Board has selected a new member to represent one of the subdistricts in Rockford Public Schools.

Tiana McCall will be sworn in at the next board meeting on October 25. She was selected to fill the board’s vacancy for Subdistrict C after a special meeting and interview Oct. 18.

McCall’s term extends through April 2023. She succeeds former representative Kamrin Muhammad who resigned from the board effective Sept 30.

McCall highlights her experience, leadership skills and dedication to education as reasons for taking the position. In February 2018, she was sworn in as interim Winnebago County Clerk until the November election.

“I’ve proved to be an enthusiastic and experienced leader, a convener of community organizations and people, and a committed analytical person,” she said.

McCall has a bachelors in psychology from Clark Atlanta University and an MBA in marketing from Rockford University.

Map courtesy of RPS 205
Map courtesy of RPS 205(Rockford Public Schools #205)

It took the board until almost 9:45 Thursday night to finally vote 11-10 against opting into a...
Stephenson County Board votes against CNA pay increase
