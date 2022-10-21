Rockford panhandler sign update, homeless people on the rise

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford takes action as more people panhandle in various parts of the city in the past year.

In September last year, city leaders posted signs at major intersections advising residents not to interact with panhandlers, and to donate instead. Although as more panhandlers pop up, residents question if these signs are really helping.

“As long as citizens keep giving money to them, they are going to be there,” said Angie Walker the city of Rockford’s homeless program coordinator.

She says the goal of putting up signs to deter panhandlers is to reduce the amount of interactions between them, and the community members who give them cash.

The signs are located at:

• 6th and Jefferson

• Whitman and Church

• Highcrest and Spring Creek

• Alpine and State

• Mulford and State

• Perryville and State

• Springcreek and Alpine

• Riverside and Main

• Harrison and 11th

• Harrison and 20th

“Because of the signs we had put up that people had stopped giving to them so some of the panhandlers had kind of moved on,” said Walker.

After a few months, Walker says people got used to the signs. With winter almost here, they’re unsure if it will bring more people looking for money or if it will keep people from the cold.

“You know it’s already hazardous driving conditions in the winter when its snowy and icy and then to add someone out there panhandling as well. We don’t want it to be dangerous. We don’t want there to be accidents or people getting hit,” said Walker.

“Everything is a little bit more expensive, but COVID assistance has also ended. So, there is not as much money out there for individuals who are struggling because all of those extra covid benefits have ended,” Abby Finley the Rockford Rescue Mission marketing and communications director.

Finley says the mission sees an influx of people and it shows how many individuals are in need of a home cooked meal, warm bed and a safe place.

“We do anticipate the numbers to continue to rise as winter months come closer,” said Finley.

Walker says the best way to keep panhandlers away is to keep your windows up, do not talk to them and go about your business like you normally would.

Leaders with the city say they’re working with the Homeless Coalition to come up with other ideas that could help decrease panhandling in the city.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.