Rockford man gets life in prison for 2021 murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 42-year-old Shane Bouma was sentenced to life in prison Friday for the 2021 murder of 74-year-old Ellen Marsh of Machesney Park.

Evidence showed Bouma killed Ellen while he was furloughed by the prison system and living in a halfway house in order to complete drug rehabilitation.

The woman’s family filed a lawsuit against the county in February of this year, saying Bouma had been in and out of jail since 1997 and that if the jail furlough didn’t allow Bouma to leave, Ellen would be alive today.

