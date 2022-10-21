Rockford leaders join Illinois Comptroller in support for fallen first responder bill

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford-area leaders and Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza want lawmakers to pass a bill guaranteeing benefits will arrive quickly.

Illinois Concerns of Police Survivors Vice President, Debbie Wiseman, knows what it’s like to lose a loved one in the line of duty.

“My youngest brother Mark, was a trooper out in Iowa,” said Wiseman. “He was getting ready to retire, cause he was at 24 years [of work]. He was getting ready to start a new career.”

Her 43-year-old brother Mark, died during a pursuit in September of 2011. Wiseman now works with the ICOPS organization to advocate and help other families of fallen first responders.

“After the worst thing you can think of happened to you, we plan to be the persons of hope, so you can see there is hope,” said Wiseman.

Wiseman joined Rockford leaders, law enforcement and Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza at a press conference Friday, to ask for support of the bill, that will ensure compensation for families of the fallen, are received in a timely manner.

“An officer should know, if he has to pay the ultimate sacrifice, his family is taken care of,” said Wiseman.

While the state already provides compensation to first responder families, Mendoza says the appropriations for these benefits can sometimes run out before the end of a fiscal year. This requires the state legislature to approve supplemental appropriations, costing much more time until the loved ones are paid. Mendoza says she spoke with parents back in May, who were still waiting for benefits nearly ten months after their son’s passing.

“No one wants to receive a death benefit, for their loved one, it’s the worst possible money, you ever have to get,” said Mendoza. “But, the fact that anyone who goes through that, would have to wait a day more than it takes them to file the paperwork and send it to me.”

That’s why Mendoza asks that all requests be sent to her. “I can pay them without any delay,” said Mendoza.

Mendoza knows nothing can bring the family’s loved one back, but helping them through this difficult time is just a way to pay our respect for the first responder’s service.

Representative Dave Vella and Senator Christopher Belt, support the the compensation bill. Mendoza adds the bill already is getting bi-partisan support.

