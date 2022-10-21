Magic Bill Hunter

By MC
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Magic Bill Hunter

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All 15 members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted to add...
COVID-19 vaccine added to U.S. ‘Vaccine for Kids’ program
Rayloe Jackson, 46, of Maywood, Ill. was sentenced Thursday by a U.S. district judge in...
Illinois man gets more than 10 years for drug trafficking in Rockford
Pecatonica Police Chief arrested in Rockford, charged with DUI after crash
Pecatonica police chief arrested, charged with DUI following crash
The Illinois Housing Development Authority is reopening the mortgage relief program on November...
$115 million available for Illinois homeowners struggling with mortgage payments
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office
Winnebago Co. sheriff’s appearance in political ad questioned

Latest News

Happy 25th Anniversary Aaron
Happy 25th Anniversary Aaron
Aaron's Anniversary cake
Aaron’s Anniversary cake
October 21 & 22 birthdays
October 21 & 22 birthdays
It took the board until almost 9:45 Thursday night to finally vote 11-10 against opting into a...
Stephenson County Board votes against CNA pay increase