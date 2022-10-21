Janesville police respond to multiple swatting calls

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT
JANESVILLE, WIS. (WIFR) - The Janesville Police Department tries to stop a flood of swatting calls across southeast Wisconsin on Thursday.

These are fake calls that try to deceive emergency services into responding to an untrue, emergency event.

Police say one call reported an active shooter shot and killed people at Craig High School. It was later confirmed that the shooting didn’t happen.

