CEO of Greater Rockford Growth Partnership to retire

Photo courtesy of RAEDC
Photo courtesy of RAEDC(Rockford Area Economic Development Council)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Effective December 31, the CEO of the Greater Rockford Growth Partnership (GRGP) will retire.

Einar Forsman has been part of Rockford’s community at all levels for several decades, from working closely in business relations to serving on volunteer non-profit boards such as the Workforce Connection and the YMCA of Rock River Valley.

“When I came to Rockford it was at the start of my professional career, and I expected to be here just few years. Now, here I am 36 years later with a community that embraced me personally and professionally,” Forsman said. “It has been my honor to support and advance the community in any way I was able to.”

Just this last year, Forsman helped GRGP form as an umbrella organization for the Rockford Chamber, Rockford Area Economic Development Council (RAEDC) and future organizations to streamline goals and initiatives surrounding community image, helping to attract and support growth both in Rockford and through surrounding businesses.

Since 1986, Forsman helped develop and grow Rockford on many fronts. The board has begun the search for a new CEO in the preparation of Forsman’s retirement.

“Einar has been an incredible leader for decades through his work at the City of Rockford, Rock Valley College and the Rockford Chamber of Commerce,” says mayor Tom McNamara.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All 15 members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted to add...
COVID-19 vaccine added to U.S. ‘Vaccine for Kids’ program
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office
Winnebago Co. sheriff’s appearance in political ad questioned
Rayloe Jackson, 46, of Maywood, Ill. was sentenced Thursday by a U.S. district judge in...
Illinois man gets more than 10 years for drug trafficking in Rockford
The Illinois Housing Development Authority is reopening the mortgage relief program on November...
$115 million available for Illinois homeowners struggling with mortgage payments
Pecatonica Police Chief arrested in Rockford, charged with DUI after crash
Pecatonica police chief arrested, charged with DUI following crash

Latest News

Shane Bouma
Man gets life in prison for murdering Machesney Park woman
Rockford School Board names new representitive
It took the board until almost 9:45 Thursday night to finally vote 11-10 against opting into a...
Stephenson County Board votes against CNA pay increase
It took the board until almost 9:45 Thursday night to finally vote 11-10 against opting into a...
Stephenson County Board votes against CNA pay increase