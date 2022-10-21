CEO of Greater Rockford Growth Partnership to retire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Effective December 31, the CEO of the Greater Rockford Growth Partnership (GRGP) will retire.

Einar Forsman has been part of Rockford’s community at all levels for several decades, from working closely in business relations to serving on volunteer non-profit boards such as the Workforce Connection and the YMCA of Rock River Valley.

“When I came to Rockford it was at the start of my professional career, and I expected to be here just few years. Now, here I am 36 years later with a community that embraced me personally and professionally,” Forsman said. “It has been my honor to support and advance the community in any way I was able to.”

Just this last year, Forsman helped GRGP form as an umbrella organization for the Rockford Chamber, Rockford Area Economic Development Council (RAEDC) and future organizations to streamline goals and initiatives surrounding community image, helping to attract and support growth both in Rockford and through surrounding businesses.

Since 1986, Forsman helped develop and grow Rockford on many fronts. The board has begun the search for a new CEO in the preparation of Forsman’s retirement.

“Einar has been an incredible leader for decades through his work at the City of Rockford, Rock Valley College and the Rockford Chamber of Commerce,” says mayor Tom McNamara.

